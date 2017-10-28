Latest Poll


How do you feel about NFL players and others kneeling during the national anthem?

News

Congratulations Blount County…

| October 25, 2017

Last week’s groundbreaking for the new Wallace State-Oneonta Academic Center...

Reader Writes

| October 25, 2017

Lost ring Headlines in the Life section of a recent...

Phase III in Oneonta’s downtown reimagining

by Ron Gholson | October 25, 2017

Phase I was getting Wallace State Community College situated immediately...

Superintendents emphasize expanding opportunities

by Ron Gholson | October 25, 2017

Superintendent Rodney Green of Blount County Schools and Daniel Smith,...

‘You’ve never seen it quite like this’

by Cheryl Helton | October 25, 2017

It is once again time to celebrate Oneonta and Blount...

Front Page Stories

NEW ERA BEGINS

by Ron Gholson | October 25, 2017

Last Thursday’s groundbreaking for the Wallace State Oneonta Academic Center...

Downtown Dinner kicks off Covered Bridge Festival Week

| October 25, 2017

Hearty appetites and a cool evening were the highlights of...

Scenic overlook and noise ordinance approved

by Roger Thorne | October 25, 2017

At its Oct. 12 meeting, the Cleveland Town Council resolved...

OBA awards dinner

| October 18, 2017

Congratulations to winners from the fourth annual Oneonta Business Association...

Sheriff’s budget cut $118,000 to cover inmate health care; approves 772 agreement

by Ron Gholson | October 18, 2017

Following an hour-long executive session announced to discuss the good...

Obituaries

Robbie Lindsay Brown

| October 25, 2017

ROBBIE LINDSAY BROWN, 91, Oneonta, passed on Oct. 16, 2017. Mrs. Brown was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother....

Wayne E. Clay

| October 25, 2017

WAYNE E. CLAY, 73, died Oct. 22, 2017. He was predeceased by parents Jesse and Leona Reed Clay, wife Janice...

Jimmy Dale Martin

| October 25, 2017

JIMMY DALE MARTIN, 71, Blountsville, died Oct. 16, 2017. He was a 1964 graduate of J.B. Pennington High School and...

Ella B. Hanson McCullough

| October 25, 2017

ELLA B. HANSON MCCULLOUGH, 94, Snead, died Oct. 14, 2017, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Albertville. Predeceasing her were parents R.B....

Sarah Vernell Bradberry Marsh McDaniel

| October 25, 2017

SARAH VERNELL BRADBERRY MARSH MCDANIEL, 88, Oneonta, died Oct. 14, 2017. She was a member of the Daylily Club of...

Juan Carlos Contreras Nunez

| October 25, 2017

JUAN CARLOS CONTRERAS NUNEZ, 54, Oneonta, died Oct. 14, 2017. Predeceasing him were father Jose Guadalupe Contreras and son Juan...

Henry Alan Pass

| October 25, 2017

HENRY ALAN PASS, 57, Blountsville, died Oct. 18, 2017, at the residence. He enjoyed farming and was an avid Alabama...

Rebecca Tidwell Phillips

| October 25, 2017

REBECCA TIDWELL PHILLIPS, 62, Altoona, died Oct. 16, 2017. She worked at Golden LivingCenter in the dietary department for several...

Mary E. Privett

| October 25, 2017

MARY E. PRIVETT, 82, Blountsville, died Oct. 17, 2017. She was predeceased by husband Eunice Privett, brother Howard Towns, children...

Bonnie Woodard Sloan

| October 25, 2017

BONNIE WOODARD SLOAN, 80, Oneonta, died Oct. 18, 2017. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and attended...